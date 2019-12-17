The Voice: Early results favor Jake Hoot, Katie Kadan, Ricky Duran







Tuesday night marks The Voice finale, and let’s just say that we’re going to be in for a very competitive night of results! We’ve taken a look at some of the Apple sales charts and while they don’t correlate exactly with votes, we do think it gives us some interesting food for thought, to say the least.

As of right now, Ricky Duran’s original song “A Woman Like Her” is sitting at #1, which is a really impressive accomplishment for any artist. Sure, it’s a byproduct of the NBC show, but this is a really cool moment that he can look bac on down the road in his career. Meanwhile, both Katie Kadan and Jake Hoot also have songs in the top ten, and Rose Short seems to be clearly fourth place of the group.

Remember, we’re talking here about sales as opposed to streams, and it is really the latter that The Voice cares about more — this is more of a casual sampling of where viewers may be voting than an official one. Yet, people who are inclined to buy a song are also, more than likely, going to be inclined to stream it. We do think that there’s gotta be a correlation here on some level, and it would be weird, frankly, if that wasn’t the case. We’re still going to say that Jake is the favorite, mostly because he seems to have the strongest overall body of work in terms of sales and streams, though Katie is probably the most unique individual and the contestant who will be remembered the most once this show is complete.

