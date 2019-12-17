Good Trouble season 2 spoilers: Will Noah Centineo return again?







On last night’s Good Trouble season 2 holiday special, there were certainly some chances for holiday cheer. Not only that, but the Freeform series was able to get Noah Centineo back as Jesus!

Getting Noah back at this point is no easy feat for a number of different reasons, starting with the fact that the former Fosters star is super-busy. Yet, the writers and producers were able to make something work so that we could see a reunion between the character and Emma. Sure, the two weren’t able to spend a lot of time together with the likes of Callie and Mariana, but Jesus did travel to Emma and propose. Now, there’s a story about the two of them engaged floating around out there!

Of course, featuring that is easier said than done — but it does sound as though the powers that be are reasonably open to it. Yet, there are still logistical issues behind making it a full-fledged storyline. Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, executive producer Joanna Johnson made it clear that they were open to having Noah back again:

I think we’d love to do that. We’ll have to see how Noah’s availability is. He’s a very busy guy right now. But we really appreciated him coming back to do the show and making time in his schedule, because it was tricky for him to find even a day to do it for us.

If nothing else, we do think that we’re going to have a chance to hear about Jesus and Emma moving forward. It feels like a wedding would be a good season 3 story — if you can get all the right actors back, couldn’t it work for at least an episode? Even if you could just get everyone together for a couple of days, that’s enough to make the story worthwhile. Otherwise, it may just be something that you have to throw in as a story that takes place off-camera. We’ll be rooting for the two of them regardless, but it’s certainly be nicer if we got to see some of this play out on-camera!

