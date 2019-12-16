Good Trouble season 2 episode 11 return date, ‘Clapback’ details







If you find yourself curious as to the Good Trouble season 2 episode 11 return date, or want more information on what’s coming, we have both within!

Let’s start, though, by getting the bad news out of the way in regards to the holiday special tonight: We’re not going to just see new episodes airing in the weeks that follow. This is a chance to temporarily get some more story featuring some characters at the Coterie, as opposed to some sort of trend.

Yet, the silver lining is that you’re not going to be waiting too long in order to get some more news on the show. How long? Think in terms of January 15, which is when the winter premiere entitled “Clapback” is going to come on the air. Within that episode, you’re going to have an opportunity in order to see some more drama take place between several of the characters. That’s especially the case for Callie and Mariana, as their recent feud is going to heat up further. The trailer below (via Entertainment Weekly) shows Callie living outside the Coterie and Mariana dealing with a tremendous amount of stress, and then also how every other character is working to try and pursue some of their dreams. Let’s just say that there will be some unexpected obstacles that a number of them encounter.

Want a little bit more insight? Then check out the full Good Trouble season 2 episode 11 synopsis that CarterMatt has below:

When Malika gets in trouble following the BLM disruption, Callie seeks help from an old friend. Meanwhile, Mariana deals with the “fixer” at work, Gael helps Davia with a music video, and Alice finds herself in a love triangle.

Once January 15 arrives, then that is when you’re going to have an opportunity in order to see one episode after the next on a weekly basis again. We know that there’s a lot more story left to tell here, and while we understand that Good Trouble is a show about watching characters struggle, we do hope at the same time that there are some opportunities for a few big wins. These characters, when the dust settles, do deserve that.

