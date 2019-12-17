Lucifer season 5: Should Matt Ryan appear as Constantine?







Just one week ago, all of us Lucifer fans were treated to a big appearance from Tom Ellis in the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover event. Sure, it was only a two-minute cameo, but it was a wonderfully-fun moment as Lucifer Morningstar and Constantine revealed that they had a shared history. At one point in the past, apparently John did something to help Maze. That’s one of the reasons why Lucifer, in turn, was willing to help him.

For those wondering, this wasn’t meant as any sort of appearance that would bleed and carry over into something more — it was just a gift for all of the DC fans out there. Yet, it did lead to us thinking this: Is there a way to get Matt Ryan on Lucifer season 5?

The benefits for this at the moment are clear — it’d be a chance to expand upon that little scene with John and Lucifer, and maybe even feature Maze and Constantine in a scene together. Also, it’s not too far-fetched to bring the character over given his skill set and the natural link that the two characters would have to each other.

As for the drawbacks, the biggest one is scheduling. Because Ryan is a regular over on Legends of Tomorrow, they would need to be able to arrange a cameo at a time in which he was not shooting elsewhere. that’s probably not the easiest thing in the world to figure out, though we wonder if Legends would be done shooting before Lucifer. Also, because the Netflix series is in its final season, they don’t have a lot of time to spare on cameos or anything else. He would have to be there for a reason very specific to the Lucifer story as opposed to just fan service.

Expect Lucifer season 5 to premiere, at least with the first half of episodes, in 2020 — given that a good chunk of the season has already been filmed, you definitely wouldn’t see a Constantine cameo early on.

