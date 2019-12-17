Outlander season 5: Sam Heughan – Tonight Show highlights







Tonight, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon chose to bring Outlander star Sam Heughan on as a guest. Leading into the show, Sam noted that he may be able to announce a new project during the telecast.

Before we get to the bulk of the interview, how about a story about Scottish traditions? We enjoyed hearing about the First Footing tradition … it was at least a little different than hearing about the James Bond rumors. Or, “rumors.” Here’s the thing — it’s mostly a rumor because people keep talking about it. It’d be fun, but we also have no idea as to how he could balance that and doing Outlander at the same exact time with the current shooting schedule.

Following the James Bond talk, Fallon and Sam eventually shifted into a discussion about Outlander and how grateful he is to still be there. He teased season 5, talked about the drama ahead with Murtagh, and also hinted that the finale could be “tough to watch” for some people out there. With that in mind, we’re officially a little bit nervous.

In the end, though, there was no announcement of another project — his upcoming movie Bloodshot (premiering in February) was mentioned, and there was a slight tease for SAS Red Notice though it was not uttered by name. There were some nice plugs in here, and there was also the Roger/Sam part of the season 5 sneak peek shown on Starz this past weekend if you hadn’t seen it already.

Was it a little surprising to see Sam on tonight so far removed from the standard season 5 press tour, and also from Bloodshot premiering? Sure, but we’re not going to be upset about getting Sam more exposure on late-night TV. Remember that many Tonight Show viewers aren’t super-familiar with Outlander, so it’s hard for there to be a deep-dive on anything.

