Power season 6 posters highlight ‘Who shot Ghost?’ mystery







Leading into Power season 6 returning in January, Starz has released a whole flurry of new posters! As you would imagine, they’re all about the one mystery that is defining this very chapter of the show: Who shot Ghost? Who did it, and to go along with that, how did they pull it off?

We do love that Starz gave all seven suspects equal billing in the posters (see below), largely because they are all equally dangerous to Ghost in this moment … even if they aren’t necessarily as characters. We don’t think that anyone out there is going to think for a second that someone like Angela’s sister Paz is as important to the story long-term as Tasha … but she could be if she turns out to be the responsible party here. Every single person has a motive for wanting do this, with most of them being a consequence of some of the oh-so-terrible things that Ghost has done over the course of the past year or so. He belittle Tate, he tried to get Tariq to turn himself in, he’s been beyond angry and volatile with Tasha, and his beef with Tommy at this point feels legendary.

With the way in which Power is hyping up this big-time mystery, we’re almost starting to think that this could be a consistent narrative throughout all of the remaining episodes … and it’s also very well possible that Ghost will remain dead. If he does, we figure that Omari Hardwick will be showing up in flashbacks and dream sequences. They’re not going to end this show without him, even if some of his appearances are coming now in a few other forms.

If he survives, maybe he’s in a coma where he can’t give up the name of the shooter … or maybe he stays quiet on the subject.

Who will be found guilty? Find out when #PowerTV returns January 5 on @STARZ. pic.twitter.com/j3NoO0Vmct — Power (@Power_STARZ) December 16, 2019

