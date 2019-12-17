Empire season 6 episode 10 sneak peek: Lucious, Cookie, & other drama







As we prepare for Empire season 6 episode 10 to air, there’s so much drama around almost every corner. Take, for example, the threat level that Andre presents with everything that is going on with him — including everything in his head. He’s battling demons in a real way and because of that, there are questions aplenty all about how things are going to end for him. That’s without even thinking about the idea of Tiana and Hakeem getting back together again, or the potential for an enormous cliffhanger that we’re going to have courtesy of what is going on with Lucious and Cookie. Is it possible that the latter could really kill the former? We know that this is something that the producers for Empire really want you to believe, but whether or not that is true is an entirely different story.

Want to get some more news right now when it comes to Empire? Then be sure to check out the latest below! Once you do that, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our show playlist.

In the video below, you can see actresses Gabby Sidibe and Ta’Rhonda Jones give you a good sense of some of the stories that are in this finale and some of the danger that could present itself. We’re at a point on Empire where almost anything could happen, especially since the writers are going to need to move and move fast! After all, there’s gotta be a cognizance at the moment that there are only so many episodes left in the series. Because of that, we’re going to see things move and move quickly — the writers are gonna be very intent on leaving you on the edge of your seat.

The saddest thing for us to remember right now is this oh-so-simple fact: Once we get through this episode, we’re not going to see another Empire until we get around to March, most likely. That’s gonna be a long time to speculate!

Related News – Be sure to get some more news right now when it comes to Empire!

What do you want to see on Empire season 6 episode 10?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below, and remember to stick around for some other news on the show. (Photo: Fox.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







