Call the Midwife season 9 premiere spoilers: Winston Churchill & more







The Call the Midwife season 9 premiere will arrive on BBC One on Sunday, January 5 — that’s not that far away! (Granted, it’s a little bit longer for those of you who are American readers…) We had a pretty good feeling that the show would kick off with some big stories and, judging from what we’ve read today, we know that to be true! This is a batch of episodes that will feature in the early going everything from the death of Winston Churchill to also more devastating stories, including one that is going to involve Fred. Be prepared to get teary-eyed in all of the ways that you would expect. Yet, at the same time be prepared to also see some joyous moments from the sisters and nurses

Below, CarterMatt has the full Call the Midwife season 9 premiere synopsis with some more news as to what’s coming:

It is January 1965 and, along with the rest of the UK, the Nonnatus House team is stunned by the death of Winston Churchill.

His State Funeral procession brings millions to the capital, causing road closures and congestion, and is avidly watched on TV by Sister Monica Joan (Judy Parfitt).

While working on night duty at the maternity home, Sister Frances (Ella Bruccoleri) is delivering a baby when suddenly there’s a power outage. Fred (Cliff Parisi) is soon on hand to fix it, but on his way out he follows an unusual sound and finds, abandoned in a dustbin, a newborn baby.

At a run-down homeless unit, Nurse Crane (Linda Bassett) meets heavily pregnant Dena (Jenny Rainsford) and her ten year-old son Terry (Jordan Nash). Determined to help them move into a proper home in time for baby’s arrival, Nurse Crane manages to secure them a new council flat in one of the Tower Blocks.

Meanwhile Trixie, Lucille and Valerie (Jennifer Kirby) enter a tights competition in the hopes of winning a year’s supply of hosiery.

What’s perhaps the most important upon reading all of that is that we’re going to see, yet again, this show work to balance out some serious, dramatic storytelling and then also lighthearted fare that reminds us of the many-faceted nature of life. Such is the world — it’s not just one thing! There is a lot of variety to it and we appreciate that the show is working to bring that to the table.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news right now when it comes to Call the Midwife right now!

What do you want to see on the Call the Midwife season 9 premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the comments, and stick around now to get some other insight on the series. (Photo: BBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







