The Voice finale: About Ricky Duran original song ‘A Woman Like Her’







Tonight on The Voice finale, we’re going to have a chance to see all of the finalists perform original songs! This is a cause for great excitement, largely because it gives these singers a chance to show what sort of music they could perform in the outside world. That matters, when the dust settles, so much more than being on a singing show.

Within this piece, let’s spend a little bit of time on the Ricky Duran song “A Woman Like Her.” It’s got an established refrain to it, strong backing vocals (the woman in the song actually sounds a little like Kelly Clarkson), and a vibe that should work very well with viewers. Ricky’s always been established within the southern rock sort of vein on this show, and this song works perfectly in that. It could be popular with country and rock fans alike, which makes Blake Shelton the perfect coach for him. It also sounds a little like a combination of John Cougar Mellencamp and Goo Goo Dolls. At least for the show, this should play well.

For some more news on The Voice in video form, be sure to check out some of the latest below! After you check that out, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our show playlist. We’ll have even more news coming on the show moving forward.

Is it enough to help Ricky get the win at the end of this season? That remains the larger question at the moment. What we love about “A Woman Like Her” is that it could be appealing to a wide audience — yet, superficially it feels like this season is between Jake Hoot and Katie Kadan. It’s possible Ricky will get a surge of votes thanks to his coach Blake Shelton’s fans, or if he comes out and kills this. We’ll see what happens when the finale actually airs.

No matter, we’re happy that Ricky seems to have a solid-enough song to compete in the finale. After all, we want this final round to be as exciting as possible!

Related News – Be sure to get some more information right now when it comes to The Voice, including more original song talk

Do you think Ricky Duran will win The Voice with “A Woman Like Her”?

Be sure to share right now in the comments, and be sure to stick around for some additional news. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







