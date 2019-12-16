Star Trek: Picard renewed (reportedly) for season 2 prior to premiere







It goes without saying that the demand is there for Star Trek: Picard — so much so, in fact, that the folks over at CBS All Access may already be charting out the next phase of Jean-Luc’s journey.

According to a new report coming in right now via Deadline, the folks over at the network are moving forward with another batch of episodes — with one of the incentives being some rather nice tax incentives for the production. We knew from the get-go that there would be enough demand for there to be another season — how can there not be when you consider the circumstances? You’re talking here all about a show that features Sir Patrick Stewart reprising one of the biggest roles in television history.

Early indications suggest that the second season is going to run for ten episodes, and we have to wonder already whether there will be even more faces from Star Trek: The Next Generation who end up stopping by. After all, this is one of the central appeals to the new version of the show — this marks a chance in order to see a number of familiar faces stop by. You get a chance to bear witness to a lot of shadows of the past and through that, also get an opportunity to see how they are now relevant in the present. This could prove itself to be one of the most exciting entries of the calendar year, and we’re definitely excited to check out how the story unfolds.

The first season of Star Trek: Picard is going to premiere on CBS All Access on January 23. We’ll have more news leading up to the premiere, but let’s go ahead and cross our fingers that it lives up to the hype … somehow. We understand that the hype for this is pretty much through the roof.

Related – Be sure to check out some other news on Star Trek: Picard right now

What do you think about Star Trek: Picard being renewed for a season 2 at CBS All Access?

Be sure to share right now in the comments, and stick around for some other news when it comes to the show. (Photo: CBS All Access.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







