Hallmark Channel looks to reinstate Zola commercials after criticism







Just one day removed from an enormous controversy regarding their decision to remove a Zola ad featuring a same-sex kiss, Hallmark Channel is today changing course.

In a new statement today, the network makes it clear that they regret their initial decision to pull the ad — which came after backlash from group One Million Moms — and are reaching out to Zola to see if they would like to reinstate their campaign. Here is what Mike Perry, President and CEO of Hallmark Cards, Inc., had to say on the subject:

“The Crown Media team has been agonizing over this decision as we’ve seen the hurt it has unintentionally caused. Said simply, they believe this was the wrong decision. Our mission is rooted in helping all people connect, celebrate traditions, and be inspired to capture meaningful moments in their lives. Anything that detracts from this purpose is not who we are. We are truly sorry for the hurt and disappointment this has caused.”

Will this be enough to quiet down some of the criticism? Maybe, but it certainly will not stop it given that there are a number of people who have blasted network executives so much over their decision. Some of these people are former stars of Hallmark Channel Christmas movies, which are the network’s bread and butter this time of year.

In response to the network’s decision, GLAAD CEO and president CEO Sarah Kate Ellis had the following to say:

“The Hallmark Channel’s decision to correct its mistake sends an important message to LGBTQ people and represents a major loss for fringe organizations, like One Million Moms, whose sole purpose is to hurt families like mine. LGBTQ people are, and will continue to be, a part of advertisements and family programming, and that will never change.”

One Million Moms has yet to comment on the decision, but we’re sure that this will lead to backlash from them. It’s a cycle that way, but Hallmark Channel, with this stance, is addressing an important issue in the way that they now see fit.

What do think: Did Hallmark channel finally make the right move here? Be sure to share right now in the comments, and be sure to stick around for more news. (Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

