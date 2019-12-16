Outlander season 5 sneak peek analysis: Jamie, past and present







Tonight, Starz debuted their much-anticipated first footage from Outlander season 5, and we’d definitely say there were surprises mixed in. Take, for example, starting things off with a pretty big flashback to a very young Jamie back in Scotland.

In the end, we would say that this is a sneak preview all about brotherhood and the bond that can exist between different men in this world. A young Jamie found the early formation of his bond in Scotland, as Murtagh made it clear to him that he would always do his best to look after him and help him. These are powerful things to say to a person Jamie’s age — especially when he was in mourning. This is a bond that has stood the test of time.

So why show us this now? It’s a reminder of the sense of loyalty that the two share, and that’s pretty darn important given the fact that Jamie may need to protect Murtagh from Tryon and the British moving into season 5.

Meanwhile, the second part of the sneak preview focuses Jamie front and center as an adult alongside Roger, who he helps to shave … and also helps to feel more secure in his spot in the world. It’s obvious that he’s struggling with trying to find his place, and that’s probably going to continue for a while. He’s not of this world and he doesn’t have experience in many things necessary for men at the time.

Yet, Jamie knows that Bree loves him, and he also knows that he may need to still work on this relationship. While we’re not going to sit here and say that he’s going to be a fantastic and patient teacher, he may try to help Roger find his spot in Fraser’s Ridge and the era — it may take time, and that’s fine with us as someone who wants some scenes with Richard Rankin and Sam Heughan.

What did you think about this Outlander season 5 footage?

