The Voice season 17 finale: Maelyn, Jennifer Hudson, more to perform







c What’s coming up on The Voice season 17 finale? This is airing on Tuesday night, and in general, it’s going to be a celebration. Some of the voting will be out of the way and with that, we can just have fun, listen to some music, and of course find out who the winner is in the end.

So who can we expect to see perform over the course of the two-hour spectacular? Think along the lines of, first and foremost, Jennifer Hudson. The former coach will be back to perform, and she’ll be joined by the Black Eyed Peas, Luke Combs, Lady Antebellum, Dua Lipa and the reigning champ Maelyn. There should be a lot of fun here and, beyond that, we’re also happy to see will.i.am of The Voice UK on the show as well.

So who is going to be the winner of the show in the end? That’s one of the big mysteries to wonder about in the end, though we’d say at the moment, the two front-runners are Katie Kadan and then Jake Hoot. We’d lean more towards Katie being the favorite at the moment, if for no other reason than that she’s the most unique performer of the bunch. However, we’ve definitely seen enough The Voice over the years to know of the power of country music. These contestants on this show just have a tendency to have an enormous following, and we definitely know that this can mean a lot this late in the competition if all of them are collectively unified.

