NCIS season 23 episode 20 (finale) spoilers: All the aftermath

Next week on CBS you are going to have a chance to see NCIS season 23 episode 20 arrive — are you ready for the finale? There is so much to be ready for story-wise, especially in the wake of what happened tonight.

First and foremost, we recognize that the death of Wayne Rogers will be front and center — especially when it comes to the team’s involvement. Is Parker or Torres responsible for something? That is a question, but there is more they have to confront beyond just that. After all, “Sons and Daughters” is a story that will feature a new crisis, and we’re worried already as to how that could open a new can of worms.

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To get more insight now on what is ahead, be sure to check out the NCIS season 23 episode 20 synopsis below:

“Sons and Daughters” – One year after a deadly coffee shop bombing, a new explosion proves the attack wasn’t the work of a lone wolf – a case that forces the team to confront legacy and loyalty, on the 23rd season finale of the CBS Original series NCIS, Tuesday, May 12 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Given that the drama has already been renewed for a season 24, we do not have to worry about a lack of resolution here. The question still remains as to if there will be a cliffhanger and beyond just that, what it will look like. This is a show known for jaw-dropping endings, and this season in particular has more of them than usual.

Related – Get some more thoughts on tonight’s NCIS episode

What do you most want to see entering the NCIS season 23 finale?

Do you have a big prediction, or anticipate a cliffhanger? Go ahead and let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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