NCIS season 23 episode 19: Who killed Wayne Rogers?

It certainly made sense that NCIS season 23 episode 19 would end on a cliffhanger, especially with the finale right around the corner.

So with that, what did we get? Well, let’s just say that there are plenty of questions out there surrounding Wayne Rogers and in particular, who could be responsible for his sudden death. He was killed via sniper, and everyone from McGee to Alden Parker’s sister has questions aplenty as to what truly happened.

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The irony in the cause of death here is that if anyone in the NCIS world is known for being a gifted sniper, it is Leroy Jethro Gibbs. However, he’s off in the wilderness … or is he? The implication from the end of the episode is that Parker may have brought back his darker side by orchestrating a hit on Rogers, using Gibbs in the process.

So, what is the truth here?

Well, we do think that everything is a little bit more complicated, but ultimately, Parker working with Gibbs — especially to avenge Vance’s death, makes at least some sense. The question is why we couldn’t see Mark Harmon! Speaking to TV Insider, Wilmer Valderrama notes that Torres may not have that much of a problem with the move:

“I think Torres has had such an interesting ongoing frustration with how we do things on NCIS. Since he got there, now 10 years ago, he’s had to kind of really assimilate to how they do things, the rules, the protocols, how they’re going to go about it. So, needless to say that he was thrilled to see that we were drawing outside the lines … That’s really where he thrives the most. That’s really where he wants to live. For Torres, you’re going to see that being a common theme in the next season as well. We’re building towards something pretty big with this character.”

Related – Be sure to get some more news on NCIS, including what is ahead in the finale

What did you think about the events of NCIS season 23 episode 19, especially this cliffhanger?

Do you think Parker is really behind it all? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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