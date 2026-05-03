Pluribus season 2 premiere date: A May 2026 update

At some point between now and the end of May, is there a chance that we are going to be hearing more about Pluribus season 2? Make no mistake that we would love to see it happen.

If you think back on season 1 alone, the first thing that we can say is not altogether complicated: It was fantastic. The Rhea Seehorn series proved to be every bit as cinematic and creative as some of Vince Gilligan’s past works dating back to Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad. It certainly makes us eager to know what is planned for the future — especially with the surprise “gift” that Carol received at the end of the season 1 finale.

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Ultimately, we do know that big things are coming. Unfortunately, that does not mean that they are on the way soon. We have no direct evidence at this point that Gilligan or Apple are going to start lifting the veil on more stuff pertaining to season 2, largely because there is no direct timeline for filming at present. Our hope is that if cameras do start rolling by the end of the year, that leaves the door open for a launch in the fall of 2027.

Would it be frustrating to wait for two years between seasons? You likely know the answer to that already! Yet, we do not get the sense at all here that the powers-that-be are willing to rush anything here. Apple has shown a real commitment to allowing creators to take their time with some of their shows. They were willing to do that with Severance, so why would they not also apply it here? Through the rest of May, we tend to think that the important word to remember is “patience.”

Related – See some other discussion on Pluribus right now, including from some of the people involved

What do you most want to see moving into Pluribus season 2 when it arrives?

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