The Lincoln Lawyer season 5 premiere date: A May 2026 update

Is there a chance we are going to hear more about The Lincoln Lawyer season 5 between now and the end of the month of May?

Even though the fourth season of the legal drama technically did not air all that long ago, we do not blame anyone who wants to see it back and soon. Filming is already underway, so does that help on some level? We at least tend to think so, but questions still remain.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to score other TV reactions and reviews!

What is one of the big ones? Well, it begins with just how long it is going to take to film some of the remaining stories and then after that, when Netflix will want it back. The bad news, at least for now, is noting that it is not going to be anytime soon. The earliest we imagine it coming is in the first few months of next year, mostly because the streaming service is likely not that interested in making this something more than an annual release. After all, why would they? They have something that works here and with that, there is no real reason to change it.

Now is there at least a chance we could learn about a premiere date before the end of the year? When it comes to that anyway, or general feeling is that it feels possible. If it happens, though, it will not likely be until we get around to November or December. That is a great time to make an announcement, mostly because it gives Netflix a few months in order to 1) properly promote the show and then 2) generate a little more excitement.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Lincoln Lawyer right now, including the new casting update

What do you most want to see on The Lincoln Lawyer season 5 when it airs?

Not only that, but what are you most eager to see story-wise? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







