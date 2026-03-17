The Lincoln Lawyer season 5 spoilers: Cobie Smulders set as regular

Following the end of The Lincoln Lawyer season 4 over at Netflix, it felt abundantly clear that we would be getting more Cobie Smulders. Even with that being said, isn’t it nice to get more confirmation?

Well, today, Deadline reported that the How I Met Your Mother alum is going to be a series regular on season 5, which makes complete sense given her character’s connection to Mickey Haller at the end of this past season. For the sake of trying to avoid spoilers, we hesitate to say a whole lot more than this. We imagine for at least this season she will be extremely important and in the end, we will see what happens from there.

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Beyond this, we should go ahead and note some of the new recurring players for the upcoming season, according to the aforementioned website: Diane Guerrero (Doom Patrol) as Natalia, Teresa Maria (Narcos Mexico) as Tina Perez, Richard Cabral (Mayans MC) as Benny Perez, Steve Howey (Shameless) as Brian Cunningham, Patty Guggenheim (Twisted Metal) as Allison Finch, Corbin Bernsen (L.A. Law) as Richard Finch, Chris Diamantopoulos (The Sticky) as Frank Silver and Iker Garcia (The Pitt) as Rafa Wagner.

One of the things that we are especially excited about when it comes to this season of The Lincoln Lawyer is simply getting a chance to see so many notable faces, but also sooner rather than later. With filming already underway for this part of the show, it does leave the door open for us to see the next batch at some point in early 2027. Given how rare it is to see streaming shows every single year, there is something we appreciate about that.

Related – Be sure to get some more news about The Lincoln Lawyer season 5, including when it could premiere

What are you most eager to see heading into The Lincoln Lawyer season 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates very much on the way.

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