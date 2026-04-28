The Testaments season 1 episode 6: More on Aunt Lydia’s origins

As many of you may have heard already, The Testaments season 1 episode 6 this week on Hulu is going to be a little bit different from what else we have seen this week. In particular, we are talking about an origin story for Aunt Lydia, a way to try and understand more where she came from and why she made the decisions she did.

Of course, getting to see more of Ann Dowd’s character is always welcome, even if you are meant to feel a wide range of different emotions about her. Lydia has done some absolutely terrible things and while we may live in a world now where we want to hope for positive growth, there is always that nagging fear in the back of your mind. How much is she going to change? Or, is she going to care more about self-preservation than a far larger cause?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to score some additional TV reactions and reviews!

Of course, we are happy to at least have some sort of tease on what is to come featuring showrunner Bruce Miller. In a recent Contenders chat via Deadline, he had the following to say:

“There’s an episode on this week; I’m going to tease the fact that there’s a flashback episode with Lydia and she has a cross in that flashback with Vidala so keep your eyes open to see what the relationship was in the past. That’s all I’ll tease.”

Meanwhile, Dowd added the following:

“Yes keep your eyes open. It was one of the greatest experiences of my life working on it. I honestly mean that. A tremendous help in coming to understand Lydia’s beginning in Gilead. It was beautifully written.”

Hopefully, this story is a great way to catapult into the remainder of the season — and who knows what else is coming after the fact?

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts on The Testaments now, including what else is going to be coming up

What do you most want to see moving into The Testaments season 1 episode 6 for Aunt Lydia?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do, be sure to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







