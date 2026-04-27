Will Trent season 4 episode 17 spoilers: Moving forward…?

As we look towards Will Trent season 4 episode 17 on ABC Tuesday night, it does feel like we are approaching something quite strange. To be specific, we are talking here about turning a page.

At the end of episode 16, the stories surrounding both Adelaide and Antonio were largely tied up. You could easily argue that all of this could have continued until the finale for the sake of preserving the drama, but this is hardly a show that acts in that way. Clearly, there are still plans to deliver some other big stuff before the season winds down, and that could very well include a cliffhanger. Or, at the very least, that is what we are preparing for at present.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to see some additional TV reactions and reviews!

Want to get a few more details right now on what to expect? Then take a look at the Will Trent season 4 episode 17 synopsis below:

Will and the team investigate a string of murders, uncovering a case far from ordinary. Alone and grieving, Will faces a peril that leaves every breath a race against time.

The “alone and grieving” part is what makes us the most nervous. While there was a favorable outcome to Antonio’s capture, we do still think this is a man recovering from losing Amanda. This is not something that any human gets over quickly, and there is no reason to think he would be able to do so here, either. The same goes for many other team members as well, but in general, we are talking about a guy here in Will who has gone through so much. Recovery for him is not something that really moves in a straight line.

Related – Be sure to learn more entering the next Will Trent episode right now

What do you most want to see moving into Will Trent season 4 episode 17 when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are some more updates coming we do not want you to miss.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







