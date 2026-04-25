FROM season 4 episode 2 sneak peek: Julie takes a trip…

In a little over 24 hours from the time of this writing, FROM season 4 episode 2 is going to surface over on MGM+. By virtue of that, what will the central story be?

Well, we know that within the premiere, nobody within the town was aware of Jim’s death. Yet, it is inevitable that this is going to change. There is only so long that such a thing can be hidden and beyond just that, there is a lot of drama to come out of the tragedy revealing itself.

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If you head over to the link here now, you can see a preview for what is ahead that certainly does make it seem like some characters have found out the bad news. There is a mysterious bag present, after all, that raises new questions. Meanwhile, we see Julie trying to go back in time in order to save “him.” Who is that, exactly? Well, there are not many other people she would be altogether eager to save.

Now, there is one thing to remember within the larger context of all of this: We do not see any footage in here that implies that Julie now has shorter hair. We know from the end of last season that when she is witnesses Jim’s death, this is clearly the case. We tend to think that it may be some time still before we get to this spot and through that, she may end up struggling to find Jim at all in the early going … provided that this is, in fact her goal.

Beyond the Julie story and/or Jim, there is another clear question to consider: If you are Boyd, who do you deal with the Elgin situation at present? It is sure not going to be easy…

Related – Hear more from the cast entering FROM season 4 episode 2

What do you most want to see moving into FROM season 4 episode 2 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are some more updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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