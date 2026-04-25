House of the Dragon season 3 premiere date: The current mystery

We are getting close to the end of April and with that in mind, one question clearly stands out: What is happening with House of the Dragon season 3? Are we about to finally learn an official premiere date?

There are a number of reasons why we are so curious about this subject at present, and many of the begin with this: Typically, we know what is happening with a show a couple of months before it launches. Here, HBO has said that it will be on in June … but when? That is where the mystery still lies, and we have to hope that is going to change within the relatively near future. After all, that is really the way that you get the promotional ball rolling a little bit further.

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Ultimately, we do think that come the next couple of weeks, we will be getting a little bit more clarity on all of this — largely because there is no real reason not to. Why wouldn’t HBO want to leverage the show at a time in which they are airing Euphoria, a series that is clearly one of their other big hits? This all makes sense, especially since they could air a new trailer right before an episode if they wanted.

If there is one thing we can say with some confidence…

Ultimately, it is simply this: Season 3 is going to kick off with the Battle of the Gullet, which is one of the most chaotic showdowns that exists within George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood. We are certainly going into it anticipating that someone will die and because of that, we almost have to shift into just how many it will be.

Related – Be sure to get some more news right now on House of the Dragon right away

What are you most eager to see on House of the Dragon season 3 when it does premiere?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some more updates ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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