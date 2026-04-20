Marshals season 1 finale spoilers: Is Rainwater in danger?

If you have not heard, the Marshals season 1 finale is currently set to air on CBS come Sunday, May 24 — so what more can you expect?

Well, we know from what the show is doing right now that they have no problem at all throwing major characters into jeopardy. Yet, at the same time, it looks like they are going to amplify things further for the finale! What you are going to see here is a situation where a Yellowstone legacy character in Thomas Rainwater is in danger — but who is actually after him? That is one thing that, at least for now, we are left to wonder. we anticipate that this is going to be one of the more action-packed stories we get the entire season. Also, remember that there is certainly a chance that there is a cliffhanger! The show has already been renewed through season 2 so when it comes to that, at least you do not have to worry about much.

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If you want to get a few more details now on what is ahead, go ahead and see the Marshals season 1 finale synopsis:

“Wolves at the Door” – After an assassination attempt against Broken Rock chairman Rainwater, Kayce protects him while the Marshals race to discover who’s targeting him. When a militia attacks, Kayce realizes the conspiracy is larger than anyone imagined, on the first season finale of the CBS Original series MARSHALS, Sunday, May 24 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Ultimately, it is our feeling that there will at least be an opportunity to things into Yellowstone more in the finale — if the producers want anyway. Wouldn’t it be rather nice to have another familiar character or two turn up at some point?

Related – Learn more about the next Marshals installment right now

What do you most want to see moving into the Marshals season 1 finale on CBS next month?

Are you prepared for there to be a big-time cliffhanger? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are other updates ahead.

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