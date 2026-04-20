Marshals season 1 episode 9 promo: Will Andrea Cruz survive?

As we get ourselves set to see Marshals season 1 episode 9 on CBS next week, there is one part of the story that feels abundantly clear. Is Andrea Cruz going to survive?

Well, episode 8 did without question end in one of the most shocking ways imaginable, as we were knee-deep still in a shootout with a number of the team captured and in grave danger. It is easily the most high-stakes ending that we’ve had for any episode of the story so far — and the question now becomes if you can keep that suspense going.

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The good news is that per the promo, Cruz is still alive. However, at the same time you have to wonder if anyone will be able to get to her in time. We do not think that the writers are going to resolve this right away, mostly because it makes sense to let the drama linger.

One thing that we will give the folks at Marshals credit for is being willing to shake up the formula slightly. While this is nowhere near as serialized as Yellowstone, at the same time there are two-parters and arcs that exist beyond just the traditional format. Showrunner Spencer Hudnut did something similar over on SEAL Team and because of that, it makes some sense to have him steering the ship here.

Will this plot resolve itself in episode 9?

For now, we will argue that there is at least some sort of chance we see that, mostly because it does leave the door open for something more heading into the home stretch of the story. Wouldn’t the writers want to save some of their very-best stuff for the end of the road? Or, at least the end of this chapter?

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Marshals now, including other details on what to expect

What do you most want to see moving into Marshals season 1 episode 9?

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