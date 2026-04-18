FROM season 4 premiere spoilers: A new town arrival…

It may go without saying at this point, but there is a great deal to be excited about with the FROM season 4 premiere! This episode will arrive on MGM+ in a little bit over 24 hours and based on where things ended, there are so many questions to answer.

Take, for starters, the mysterious Man in Yellow. This is clearly someone responsible for the death of Jim, but will they follow this up with further carnage? While Julie witnessed what happened, it was a version of her from the future (with shorter hair). The current iteration of Jim’s daughter is none the wiser. This man could now disappear off into the shadows, or perhaps unleash even more devastation on the town. All possibilities are there for the time being.

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For now, the #1 thing we can really do in order to set the stage is share the FROM season 4 premiere synopsis:

A new arrival throws the town into chaos; Jade and Tabitha struggle with their revelation at the Bottle Tree; Boyd grapples with the implications of Smiley’s return.

For Jade and Tabitha, there is obviously a lot that they have to unpack. How would you react if you were to learn that you have memories of someone else in your mind? Do you embrace it, or choose to live in some sort of twisted denial? It feels like in part, this is going to be what defines at least the earlier part of the story — and rest assured, we are more than eager to see how that all unfolds.

As for Smiley coming back, we really just feel for Boyd — how can you feel this hopeless constantly? Is there another level for him to go down insofar as his mental state goes? Only time will tell.

Related – FROM has been renewed for a fifth and final season

What are you most eager to see at this point heading into the FROM season 4 premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates coming.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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