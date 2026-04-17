NCIS: New York: EP on surprise spin-off launch

Out of all the TV headlines over the past few weeks, the news of an NCIS: New York has to be among the most surprising. We are, after all, talking about a show that we never knew was even in development was it was officially revealed. Everything from LL Cool J’s return to Scott Caan’s casting was completely made quiet until CBS presented the fall schedule.

We do also think that one other notable thing here is the presence of R. Scott Gemmill behind the scenes. He wrote the pilot for the new series, and while he will not be the day-to-day showrunner (The Pitt keeps him busy), he will serve as an executive producer. This is someone who was around for all of NCIS: Los Angeles, so he knows the Sam Hanna character almost as well as anyone other than LL Cool J himself.

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Speaking per Deadline, Gemmill explained what brought him on board the show in the first place:

“They came to me and said that they were thinking about doing an NCIS: New York with Todd, and I said, I’m in. That’s all it takes … Todd’s from New York, so it was great. And it’s as if his character is going back home, as if Todd himself is going back home. New York is the burning center of the universe, so I was just excited and happy to be asked to be a part of it. And I jumped at the chance.”

There is a quirky charm to the fact that Scott Caan previously appeared alongside LL Cool J during a crossover event with NCIS: LA and Hawaii Five-0, though we tend to think that Caan will be a totally new character now. He’d hardly be the first person across an interconnected CBS crime-show universe to play multiple characters. Heck, Katrina Law is doing it now after being on Five-0 for a span of time.

Related – See more news now about the next NCIS

Are you planning to watch NCIS: New York when it does eventually arrive?

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