Is Felicity Huffman leaving Doc after season 2 finale? Is Joan dead?

Following the end of the Doc season 2 finale on Fox today, have we seen the end of the road for Felicity Huffman as Joan?

Well, if you have not seen the episode as of yet, let’s just go ahead and get the bad news out of the way here: We have reached the end of her story. Joan died off-screen in the episode, and it seems as though this is a decision that was set from the start.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to score some other TV reactions and reviews!

In speaking on the overall decision here to TV Insider, here is some of what executive producer Barbie Kligman had to say:

I think there’s a few things there. One is our plan was always that Joan would be one year. And so what’s kind of great about that is we arced it out that way. It wasn’t a situation where you’re like, Felicity’s got to go. It was literally the character of Joan was going to come in, have a tremendous impact, and then I think as soon as we decided she was sick, you want to play that off. But there is a strength and dignity to going out on her own terms.

As for the other big news that we got in the Doc finale, the story set the stage for Blair Underwood to play a significant role in the upcoming third season. Is there a chance that this is going to be another one-season story? We have to consider it possible, but what is so curious here is that there may be a personal and professional history between his Dr. Ben Grant and Amy. It creates a whole new host of personal dynamics for the show to play with and you better believe that this is going to be something we are eager to see.

Related – When is season 3 of Doc going to premiere?

What did you think about the overall events here of the Doc season 2 finale?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







