The Testaments season 2 renewal: Is a renewal inevitable?

Are we going to be getting a renewal for The Testaments season 2 sooner rather than later? At this point, it is easy to argue. The first season has already shown itself to be an overwhelming success, generating both big numbers and plenty of attention for Hulu. It has a star on the rise in Chase Infiniti and at the same time, also the presence of Elisabeth Moss.

What we are trying to say here is ultimately quite simple: This is a show that is basically doing almost everything that you could really hope it would in this situation. We may just be three episodes in but if you know a series is a hit, why wait to issue a renewal?

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Of course, we are aware that Hulu, like any streamer out there, can operate mor or less at its own speed and does not need to rush anything along. However, we would be rather shocked in the event we do not hear something more here on the future before the end of the season. After all, this marks an opportunity to capitalize on the success that is here and generate excitement for what’s next! It is also clear that the faster you renew a series like this, the sooner you can get back to work on making more content.

In the end, the most important thing here is just noting that the powers-that-be clearly do have a plan to tell more stories in Gilead. It feels like at the very least The Testaments could run for three seasons, and it could even be more than that depending on just how strong the show performs and the overall creative vision. Let’s just cross our fingers already and hope…

Related – Learn more about the next new The Testaments episode

What are you the most eager to see through the rest of The Testaments season 1, let alone a possible season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back — there are more updates on the way.

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