The Testaments season 1 episode 4 spoilers: Connecting the dots

As we look more into The Testaments season 1 episode 4 on Hulu in just a matter of days, of course there is a lot to prepare for! Obviously, in Gilead there is a lot that will be explored when it comes to whether or not Daisy can continue to keep some of her secrets. However, at the same time there are also more stories worth telling outside of there as well. We know that there are still questions when it comes to June, and we do think that we will see Elisabeth Moss again before the end of the season.

From where we stand, one of the bigger questions the show has rained comes courtesy of June: Is she directly responsible for sending Daisy down to Aunt Lydia’s school? For all the information that we got in episode 3, that is still not out there.

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There are a multitude of different questions we are left to wonder at present, with a big one simply being whether or not June 100% knows where Daisy is. It is easy to assume that she does? Sure, but the last we saw in Toronto, Daisy was still coming to grips with the fact that her parents were in Mayday. She may not have had much to go back to after what transpired in episode 3, but there is a difference between this and then eventually opting to dive into dangerous waters as a spy.

We are hoping that at some point before the end of the season, there is a chance for some story that manages to fill in the cracks to a certain degree. It may be in episode 4 but if not, let’s hope for something in the weeks that follow.

Related – Get some more news on The Testaments now, including other details on what is ahead

What are you most eager to see moving into The Testaments season 1 episode 4 in a matter of days?

Do you have any big predictions? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for some other updates.

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