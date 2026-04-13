Silo season 3 premiere date: Are July hopes still alive?

As we get closer to the midway point in April, we certainly do not blame anyone who has major questions regarding Silo season 3 — especially when it comes to a lack of major announcements. If you are the folks at Apple TV at this point, what in the world are you doing?

Ultimately, we do think that the lack of news could be throwing up some alarm bells as to whether or not we could actually see the series back in July, a timeframe we have been hoping to see for some time. At least for now, we are not planning to rule out anything just yet…

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After all, remember this: The amount of time between premiere-date announcements and a show coming back can fluctuate. Even though Apple has announced dates already for shows coming in August, that does not rule out Silo by any means for July. There are still months to properly promote a series like this, which is really far more than enough time. Just remember for a moment here that for some streaming services, a two-month promotional period is fairly common.

In the end, the biggest thing we can say is that ultimately, the series is still set for the summer based on what Rebecca Ferguson has said. If not July, does it then have to be August? Sure, we recognize that a good chunk of September still qualifies as that, but many viewers commonly consider it “fall” for the sake of TV. The longer Apple waits on the show at this point, the more challenging it may be to engage its audience — especially since season 3 has been done filming for some time. This is not a situation where production just wrapped up by any means.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Silo right now, including other thoughts on the future

What are you the most eager to see at this point heading into Silo season 3 when it arrives?

Do you think that a major announcement is going to be coming up soon? Be sure to share below! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

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