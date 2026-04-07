Silo season 3 premiere date: The impact of latest Apple TV reveals

There is no question at this point that Silo season 3 is one of the most-anticipated projects of the year. We have been waiting to see it a long time! Filming has been done for almost a year! We do not blame anyone for wanting a little more news and soon.

So when are we going to get said news? There is another reason for questions at this point and it is tied simply to one thing: A new Apple TV announcement revolving around another hit.

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Today, it was officially confirmed that the long-awaited second season of Dark Matter is going to be arriving once we get around to late August. Given that Rebecca Ferguson already has said already that her sci-fi is likely coming back this summer, what is Apple looking to do here?

We recognize that the Dark Matter launch may be a sign to some out there that we are not getting Silo until we get around to early September. However, that may prove to not be the case. After all, we have seen some announcements come about randomly and really, they do not always happen in a straight line. We have expressed hope for a while that season 3 could be coming in July and at this point, we are not backing off of that.

After all, at this point we tend to think that the post-production for this season is either done or close to it. If there is a long wait until the show comes back at this point, we really think it is tied simply to one thing: Apple wanting the show back for a really specific period of time.

Related – Be sure to get some more news right now on Silo, including other news on what is ahead

What do you most want to see moving into Silo season 3, no matter when it does arrive?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do jut that, remember to come back to get some more updates.

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