Silo season 3 premiere date: Is news imminent?

Are we finally getting close to when Apple TV is going to be sharing more intel regarding a Silo season 3 premiere date? Let’s just say that for right now, we have at least a certain amount of optimism.

So what does some of this stem from? Well, first and foremost, just look at the fact that the latest batch of episodes has been filmed for a really long time — so long, in fact, that the cast and crew have also filmed season 4! It is pretty clear at this point that the streaming service is just waiting for the right opportunity to make an announcement, but signs point to it coming before too long. Cast member Rebecca Ferguson said not too long ago that the plan is to release the third season this summer, and we know that Apple has already shared launch dates for some of their other shows arriving at this particular point of the year.

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It is important to remember here that Apple likes to release dates for some of their shows two or three months before they are. Our sentiment as of late has been that we will see Silo in July. If that turns out to be the case, a formal announcement could come over the next few weeks. This is a show that has been enormously popular for them; by virtue of that, we see no real reason to think that they would switch up the promotional strategy here.

No matter when the streamer does choose to announce a launch date, we tend to think there are a few other details that will come along with it. Take, for starters, more information about the story. The approach this time around may be to give us two separate timelines to focus on to a certain extent — you have what is happening with the Silo in the present but at the same time, a big chunk of the next chapter could be about an origin story. There is so much more to learn about how these structures first came together…

Related – See some more discussion on Silo season 3, including the latest from Rebecca Ferguson

What are you most eager to see moving into Silo season 3 when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates ahead.

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