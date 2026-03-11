Silo season 3 premiere date: Rebecca Ferguson offers up tease!

After spending months upon months wanting more information on a Silo season 3 premiere date, let’s rejoice in having it now! While there is no precise date out there at present, we do have more news from someone we consider to be a pretty darn reliable source: Star Rebecca Ferguson.

In a new interview on Today hyping up her upcoming movie War Machine, the actress noted (watch here) that the plan is for Apple TV to launch the third season this summer. She did not offer any further specifics, but the date makes at least some sense given that we have a lot of Apple dates already leading up to June. Also, our feeling is that the episodes will be more than ready to go at that point, given that season 3 wrapped production last May. Even if you assume that there is a lot of post-production for a show like this, a lot of it should be done or close to it at this point.

As for what to expect on season 3, a lot of time is going to be spent on the past — we saw some flashbacks at the end of last season about life before everyone was trapped in these structures. This will continue, and hopefully give us more context as to what truly happened regarding their formation. Meanwhile, we know that Ferguson’s character of Juliette is presumably now back at her original home … but will everything be what it seems? This season could be a little more unified in some ways versus season 2, which leapt a lot between Silos where we saw Solo and Juliette spend a lot of time together.

Now, we just have to cross our fingers and hope for more of an exact reveal at some point over the spring.

