Euphoria season 3 episode 2 spoilers: The consequences to come

Through much of the Euphoria season 3 premiere on HBO, we saw significant updates when it comes to the main characters and their personal lives. Cassie and Nate are now engaged, but the road to a wedding seems fraught with chaos. Rue has found herself meanwhile, owing money in a series of increasingly-dangerous spots. We’ve yet to even see Jules, but it hard to imagine that she is in a necessarily safe spot.

Obviously, most of these new storylines (years after the events of season 2) are by design … but what more can be said about them?

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Well, in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, here is some of what creator Sam Levinson noted was an inspiration behind the current stretch of arcs:

“I wanted to tell a story about the step of surrendering our will and our lives to the care of God as we understand him … These characters who are now adults are free to choose what kind of life they want to live, but there are consequences that come with those actions. I look at that long period of time [between seasons], with all of its tragedies and everything, as a blessing.”

The only thing that we can say now is that some of these consequences could be severe, and make what they went through in high school feel almost like nothing. We do still wonder how exactly you connect all these stories, but we may figure that out more in due time. You can argue that it will just happen with Cassie’s wedding, but should there be something more than that? Consider this something we will have to wait and see on…

Related – Be sure to get more news now on Euphoria, including other details on the story’s future

What are you most eager to see at this point heading into Euphoria season 3 episode 2 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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