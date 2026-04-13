Euphoria season 3 episode 2 spoilers: What will Rue become?

After the events of the Euphoria season 3 premiere on HBO, of course it makes sense to wonder what the rest of the season will look like.

Well, here is where some things start to get a bit tricky. the network has yet to reveal all that much in particular about episode 2, including a synopsis. However, they did unveil a further trailer for the remainder of the season tonight, one that signaled that Rue is going to get even deeper into her illegal business dealings. She is trading guns, drugs, and basically whatever else she can to get a step forward. We certainly did not expect the Sam Levinson series to become some sort of Western thriller this season and yet, here we are. It is completely chaotic in that way — and probably polarizing.

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After all, one of the challenges that Euphoria is facing through the rest of the season is how to connect a lot of the disparate threads that are going on here. We’ve got Rue’s exploits and then, the buildup to the wedding of Cassie and Nate. Is that going to happen? It certainly does not seem like Sydney Sweeney’s character is going to be backing off some of what she’s been doing as of late in the slightest.

From a visual standpoint, we have no doubt that the series is going to deliver. The story is what generates more concern, especially when so many important characters like Jules are not around all that much. We recognize that there has been a massive time jump and a great deal has changed. However, you can’t get too far away from what made the original special.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Euphoria right now, including the possible endgame

What do you most want to see moving into Euphoria season 3 episode 2 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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