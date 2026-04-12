NCIS season 23 episode 16 sneak peek: An update on McGee, Matteo

As many of you may be aware at this point, NCIS season 23 episode 16 is coming to CBS on Tuesday and based on what we are seeing, there is a lot of ground to cover.

So where do we start? Well, for starters, “S.O.S.” is going to be a case that includes a lot of chaos for both Torres and Knight as the two head out to the wilderness as a part of a case. They are going to make some discoveries, but you better believe that these are not going to be anywhere close to what you would expect. (Also, Nick is going to be called “City Mouse” a lot and this will make us think of NCIS: New Orleans all the while.)

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Beyond just the subject matter at present, though, this is also going to be a story in some way invested in what has transpired in the relatively recent past. If you head over to the link here right now, you can see a new sneak peek that showcases that further. In this, we are going to hear from Palmer and Torres that McGee is working to find ways to connect with Matteo. This is the biological son that he never knew about until a few episodes ago, and we imagine that forging a bond here is not going to be easy.

Remember here that McGee never intentionally abandoned anyone — he was just never told that Matteo was out there. With the kind of guy he is, we are not remotely surprised that he is trying to make up for lost time. However, here is your simultaneous reminder that doing this is easier said than done.

Related – Be sure to get some more news now on NCIS, including a few more details all about what is to come

What are you the most eager to see moving into NCIS season 23 episode 16?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a lot of other updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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