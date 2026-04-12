DTF St. Louis season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at HBO?

As we prepare to see the season 1 finale tonight on HBO, why not have a further discussion all about a DTF St. Louis season 2? Is it something that could realistically happen?

Well, the first thing that we really should note here is that this is not something that the network or the producers have planned for. From the start this was billed as a limited series and through that there is a clearly defined beginning, middle, and end to Clark, Carol, and Floyd’s story. This is also a show that has played out in a non-linear fashion where almost all of it is about finding the truth about Floyd’s death. Once that is resolved, where else do you really take this?

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Ultimately, our hope is that DTF St. Louis serves as some sort of serious reminder that sometimes, limited series are okay. Not everything needs to stick around forever. HBO has showed over the years that they are okay letting things rest — take Sharp Objects as one of many examples of that. Of course, at the same time this is a network that has brought back Big Little Lies for more, and that is why anything can happen.

Rather than focusing on a season 2 here, what we would hope for is that the producers will find a way to work with the same cast and crew on another project. We would not mind a similar sort of formula being applied to another show, mostly because we do believe that it can work in a number of different forms. The great thing that has come from watching this show is that you learn a little bit every episode about the murder, while also not getting the full picture. They do leave a little something more for future weeks and we do appreciate that.

Would you want to see more of the world of DTF St. Louis after this finale?

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