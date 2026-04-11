Euphoria season 3 premiere run time: What to expect at HBO

Given that tomorrow night marks the much-anticipated Euphoria season 3 premiere over at HBO, why not talk about an all-important subject in run time?

After all, take a moment to consider just how long it has been since the second season wrapped up. Just by virtue of that, there are going to be a lot of people out there who understandably want the show to run for hours on end. Alas, that is not going to happen. Based on the programming guide that the network has put out there, the plan is for the first episode to run for 65 minutes, credits included.

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Here is the crazy thing about Euphoria right now: Just how eager the powers-that-be are to hide almost every detail under the sun about what is ahead. There is no episode title out there for the premiere yet, and nor is there a synopsis. Sure, we recognize that there are trailers that signal what is ahead for Rue, Jules, and a lot of other characters.

Now, here is the biggest question we really want to know during season 3: Is the show now style over substance? What is the message that they end up wanting to send? That is something that we do not have a clear answer to at this point, but we sure hope that we do in due time. This is one of those shows that we do still want to resonate emotionally beyond just shock value, and we do have our fair share of concerns as we get into it — especially since a lot of the early reviews for it at this point have been fairly mixed. How can that no make you feel like the end product is going to be unpredictable?

Related – Be sure to get some more discussion now on Euphoria and everything else you can expect to see

What do you most want to see moving into Euphoria season 3 when it returns?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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