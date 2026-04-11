The Last Thing He Told Me season 3: Jennifer Garner’s hopes

Is there a legitimate chance that The Last Thing He Told Me season 3 does end up happening at Apple TV down the road? Well, make no mistake: The producers certainly have left open the possibility of that. Remember here that the finale contained a tease suggesting that there are some loose ends that Hannah (Jennifer Garner) has to deal with when it comes to Quinn (Judy Greer).

So while the streaming service has yet to confirm anything one way or another, we can at least say the following: Garner would be more than happy to come back for another go.

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Speaking on all of this even further in a new chat with Deadline, here is what the actress had to say:

“That was a real surprise. We didn’t know if they would end up leaving [that scene] in, and I love that Apple is leaving it in because it feels like a potential nod to a third season, which would absolutely thrill me … Especially if it means that I get to go head-to-head with Judy even more. But yeah, just when Hannah starts to relax, someone behind the scenes is ginning things up to make her very uncomfortable in the future, and that’s what that scene tells us.”

We are aware that the viewership for The Last Thing He Told Me season 2 has been pretty solid, at least well-enough to raise the possibility that the should could in theory be back for more. Yet, it will really come down to viewership versus budget, plus everyone getting the right story in place. The last thing that we would do at this point is anticipate some sort of quick turnaround from one season to the next. Odds are, we are going to be stuck waiting for a good while.

Do you want to see The Last Thing He Told Me season 3 end up happening?

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