The Hunting Party season 2 episode 10 spoilers: ‘Byron May’

Next week NBC is poised to bring The Hunting Party season 2 episode 10 to the air — so what sort of carnage will come along with it?

Well, one of the things about this show is that they have the most messed-up killers imaginable for Bex and the team to take down, but they often do come with a twist. With Byron May in particular, you are dealing with someone who claims that they just want to be loved. This is as emotionally complicated a foe as the team has come up against and from where we sit at present, it does feel like this is not going to be an altogether easy person to take down.

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To get at least a few more details now on what the future will hold here, be sure to check out the full The Hunting Party season 2 episode 10 synopsis below:

04/16/2026 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : Serial killer Byron May is back on the streets and phrogging – secretly living inside someone else’s home. With his new skills resembling the currently incarcerated Eastside Ripper, suspicious abound as to whether the wrong man might be in prison. TV-14

Now that we have said all of this, let’s just go ahead and administer a rather simple reminder here: If you do want to see more of the show down the road, watching live is the best way to make it happen! There is still no season 3 officially out there at NBC and while we’d like to be hopeful that more is going to be coming, the series remains very much on the bubble. While we know that the first season got off to a fairly respectable start over at Netflix, there is unfortunately no real evidence that all of these people made the move over to watch on network TV.

What do you most want to see moving into The Hunting Party season 2 episode 10 next week?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — more updates are ahead.

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