Is Michele Weaver leaving Sheriff Country, & will Cassidy die?

Following the events of Sheriff Country season 1 episode 14, do we have to be worried that Michele Weaver is going to depart?

Well, let’s start by just saying that we know the sort of dire condition the Cassidy character is in: She has been captured and within that, there is no indicator that she will be able to survive. This is as big of a cliffhanger as the police drama has given us throughout season 1, and they want you to be thinking about her fate for the next seven days.

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So if there is any sort of silver lining we can offer right now, it is simply this: There is no evidence at present that Weaver is leaving the show. Obviously, it is our hope that Cassidy is okay. We tend to think that we will check in on the character early on in the next episode, and the good news in general is quite simple: We believe that there are going to be a ton of people doing whatever they can in order to help her right away. We hardly think that this is a situation where we’re going to have to wait a long time in order to see some metaphorical boots on the ground here.

For us, our general sentiment is this: The next installment will more than likely be a race against time. The best thing that we can do as a viewer is just prepare accordingly.

Related – Get some more news now on Sheriff Country, including more on what lies ahead

What do you think about the overall events of Sheriff Country season 1 episode 14?

Do you think that Cassidy could actually die? Be sure to share in the comments and once you do, come back for some other updates.

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