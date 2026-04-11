Sheriff Country season 1 episode 15 spoilers: Is Cassidy in danger?

Next week over on CBS, you are going to have a chance to dive into Sheriff Country season 1 episode 15 — so what will stand out?

Well, one thing that we have learned about the Fire Country spin-off so far is rather simple: One way or another, there is always danger. What makes the story moving forward a little bit different is that it could be personal for Mickey Fox and others. We will see how that impacts the investigation mostly because if you are very-much invested in what you do, there is an added element of risk that goes along with it! Basically, there is a chance you get yourself in even more trouble.

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To get a few more details on what is ahead, be sure to check out the full Sheriff Country season 1 episode 15 synopsis below:

“The Lost Girls of Edgewater County” – To save one of her own, Sheriff Mickey Fox launches a race-against-time investigation that exposes long buried secrets and a chilling pattern haunting Edgewater County, on SHERIFF COUNTRY, Friday, April 17 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

As if this wasn’t enough…

Today, CBS revealed some of the first details on the May 22 finale for the show. You can look at that below as well:

“Mexico” – With her department under scrutiny and tensions rising across Edgewater, Sheriff Mickey Fox faces the fallout from a major investigation that threatens to upend everything she’s built, on the first season finale of SHERIFF COUNTRY, Friday, May 22 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

What do you most want to see moving into Sheriff Country season 1 episode 15 when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some more updates ahead.

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