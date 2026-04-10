Is Boston Blue new tonight on CBS, April 10, 2026?

Is Boston Blue new tonight on CBS? We know that the Donnie Wahlberg series came back last week following a hiatus that was brought on due to college basketball. Is it too much to ask for a little bit of consistency from here on out?

Well, the first thing that we really should do here is share the good / bad news. The good news is that the Blue Bloods spin-off is still airing, but you may have to stay put later than expected to see the end of it. Due to an Artemis II special airing earlier in the night, the plan now is for season 1 episode 14 to air starting at 10:30 p.m. Eastern time. (The start time remains unchanged for viewers on the West Coast.)

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Now if you are eager to learn more about what is to come here story-wise, we are happy to present that as well! Just go ahead and check out the latest synopsis:

“Blood Chemistry” – Sean and Jonah go undercover to track down a dangerous new threat affecting Boston’s young adults, forcing Sean to confront unresolved ties from his past along the way. Meanwhile, personal revelations and family concerns surface as the team navigates health scares, and growing public attention brings new challenges, on the CBS Original Series BOSTON BLUE, Friday, April 10 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Following what you see tonight…

Well, here is your reminder that there is a lot more coming in the weeks ahead — including more cameos from the original show. Prepare accordingly…

Related – Get some more discussion now regarding Boston Blue and some other stuff coming up this season

What do you most want to see on Boston Blue when the series returns to CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some more updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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