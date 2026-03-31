Boston Blue season 1 episode 15 spoilers: Maria Baez returns!

If you have been wondering when Boston Blue season 1 was going to bring back Marisa Ramirez as Maria Baez, let’s just say we have an answer! This week, the folks over at CBS confirmed that on Friday, April 17, you are going to see the character back around Danny for a story titled “For Those Who Weren’t Heard.”

Is this story going to be romantic? We would love that but at the same exact time, we also tend to think that it is going to be emotional. There are some photos out there of a teary-eyed Baez, and that does make us worried about a breakup; yet, they are trying to make it work, and we do still have hope that she will be a part of the next season of the show. (Remember that a season 2 has already been ordered.)

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To get some more news now on Boston Blue season 1 episode 15, go ahead and check out the synopsis below:

“For Those Who Weren’t Heard” – When a Brooklyn homicide leads to a dangerous cross‑city case, Danny and Lena reunite with Danny’s former NYPD partner Maria Baez (Marisa Ramirez) to uncover the truth and protect a vulnerable victim. Meanwhile, separate investigations test personal loyalties and moral boundaries as the team confronts difficult family dynamics, on the CBS Original series BOSTON BLUE, Friday, April 17 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Of course, we appreciate the fact that this show is not forgetting its Blue Bloods DNA — also, remember that Len Cariou (Henry) and Bridget Moynahan (Erin) are each going to be around for the end of the season.

Related – Be sure to get some more news entering the next new episode of Boston Blue right now

What do you most want to see moving into Boston Blue season 1 episode 15 when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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