Boston Blue season 1 episode 13 spoilers: The Henry Reagan return!

As we look more in the direction of Boston Blue season 1 episode 13 on CBS, it does feel like there is a reason for great excitement! However, there is also a reason to feel at least a little bit bummed out here.

So where should we actually start? It makes sense to get at least a small smidge of the bad news underway now, which is that the Blue Bloods follow-up is not going to be on the air next week. The same goes for the week after. With the NCAA Tournament about to begin, we are going to be waiting until April 3 to see the crime drama return. This is something that has happened on CBS Friday nights for years, so longtime viewers are pretty much aware of that.

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So now that we’ve set the table when it comes to the return date, why not discuss the story further? This is the episode that will feature the return of Len Cariou as Henry Reagan, marking his first appearance on the spin-off. Get ready for a nostalgia overload!

To get a few more details now on what lies ahead here, be sure to check out the full Boston Blue season 1 episode 13 synopsis below:

“Beautiful Broken Things” – A drive-by shooting at the church pulls Lena and Danny into the complicated past of one of Reverend Peters’ associates. Meanwhile, Mae faces painful revelations about her family, the team manages internal friction and grandfather Henry (Len Cariou) comes to visit, on the CBS Original Series “BOSTON BLUE,” Friday, April 3 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Related – Check out what could be coming moving into season 2 of Boston Blue

What are you most eager to see at this point heading into Boston Blue season 1 episode 13?

Are you sad to be waiting for it? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for more updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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