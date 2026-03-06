Boston Blue season 2: How could we see more Baez?

As many of you may be aware at this point, a Boston Blue season 2 has already been greenlit over at CBS. With that in mind, there are some more questions that you inevitably have to wonder.

Take, for example, whether or not we are going to be getting more of Marisa Ramirez as Maria Baez. Based on some past comments from Donnie Wahlberg, it does seem as though his one-time partner will still be playing a part in the next season of the show. However, it remains to be seen if this is just a series of guest spots or a permanent full-time gig.

One thing that we can at least say right now is quite simple: There is at least a chance that you are going to see Baez move from New York City to be with Danny. Speaking on that subject to TV Insider, executive producer Brandon Sonnier had the following to say:

That is a distinct possibility, yes.

Obviously, that is not the most substantial answer in the world — but does there need to be anything else said here? This at least makes it clear that the possibility exists and with that, it could be really out to whatever the producers want to do here. We remain very-much hopeful that we are going to have a chance to see a lot more Baez, mostly because it would be fun to see a committed relationship like this last — let alone whatever Baez would be doing in Boston with Danny. We recognize that Boston Blue is its own show and needs stories separate from the original Blue Bloods, but a little nostalgia never hurt, right?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

