Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS, April 10, 2026?

Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS? We know that last week, the Max Thieriot drama came back following a long hiatus that was tied in part to college basketball. We got the crossover and moving forward, the plan of course is to see a number of individual stories that focus on Bode and some other notable characters.

So what can we say about the schedule for tonight? Well, let’s just note that all of the network’s typical Friday programming will be on the air. However, you may be waiting a little while longer to see it happen. The plan is for all the shows to start 30 minutes later than usual due to an Artemis II special; this means that you will see Fire Country air at 9:30 p.m. Eastern time. (On the West Coast, the show should still air in its normal spot.)

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To get a few more details now on what to expect, be sure to check out the full Fire Country season 4 episode 14 synopsis below:

“Why Not Now” – A day of celebration at the Edgewater rodeo erupts into chaos after a stampede of runaway horses endangers the crowd, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, April 10 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

In the end, our general feeling is that this is going to be one of those episodes that throws a lot of danger at you in all directions, and we are beyond curious to see what this ends up looking like for some of the characters. There is a lot more also coming in the weeks ahead, so keep your eyes peeled for that.

Related – Get some more news when it comes to the next Fire Country episode right now

What do you most want to see on Fire Country when the next new episode arrives?

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