Fire Country season 4 episode 14 spoilers: Another big Bode reveal

Now that we are on the other side of the big Fire Country season 4 crossover, why not take an even larger look at what the future here could hold?

Obviously, there are going to be a lot of dangerous situations and crises for Bode and the rest of the team moving forward — that part is a given. However, the real bedrock of this show more than anything are the personal stories for some of these characters, and we hardly think that is going to change moving forward. Bode is someone who has already found some redemption, but there are always various elements of his past that could come back into play. We saw this with Chloe earlier this season, so could that still happen with someone else? Based on what Max Thieriot is saying now, there is a good chance of that.

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To hear a little bit more on the subject, here is some of wat the actor / executive producer had to say to TV Insider:

We have a little bit of a bomb drop also at some point that there’s another — somebody else from Bode’s past is going to come into play … May not be the best thing, but … Nothing’s ever easy on Bode, I don’t think. It’s always got to be hard.

If things were suddenly easy, would the show be anywhere near as fun? That is something that we think the entire creative team is pretty cognizant of, which is why we do end up getting so many major struggles here, one right after the next. (Of course, there’s a part of us that wants this someone else from Bode’s past to be Gabriela … though that may be wishful thinking.)

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Fire Country now, including other details on what’s ahead

What are you the most eager to see from Bode on Fire Country season 4 moving forward?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a lot of other updates on the way.

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