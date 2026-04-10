Emily in Paris season 6 premiere date hopes, filming details

If you were looking to learn a little bit more news now about Emily in Paris season 6, let’s begin by saying the start of production is right around the corner!

Want more specifics? Well, according to a new report coming in now via Variety, the plan here is for the cameras to start rolling on the show in May. Not only that, but there are going to be two new locations in Greece as well as Monaco. When you consider the invitation that Lily Collins’ character received at the end of season 5, it is really not that hard to imagine why she would suddenly be jettisoning off to the former country. We tend to think that Greece will be at least part of her story, but we do not think that the show is about to abandon France. For now, just consider all of this some sort of plan moving into the larger expansion of the story.

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So what does all of this mean right now when it comes to a premiere date? Well as of right now, our general feeling is that we are going to be lucky to see Emily in Paris return close to the end of the year. We would be thrilled if that did happen but at the same time, we also have to be equally prepared in order to wait a little bit longer. We do not think that the folks at Netflix have to rush anything out, but the good news is that this is one of those shows that does not necessarily take some extremely long amount of time in order to make.

Will this be the final season?

For now, let’s just say that remains to be seen…

Related – Be sure to get some more news regarding Emily in Paris now, including some other chatter on the future

What are you the most excited to see at this point heading into Emily in Paris season 6?

When do you believe that the show is going to premiere? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back — there are more updates ahead.

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