Emily in Paris season 6 premiere date hopes after renewal

Earlier this week, they very-pleasant news was revealed that there is going to be a Emily in Paris season 6 coming to Netflix. Now that we know this, it feels like the perfect time to wonder something more about whatever the future could hold.

Before we go too much further here, though, here is your customary reminder that the Lily Collins romantic dramedy is not out to be like Stranger Things where you had to wait multiple years between seasons. This is not a show that has a lot of special effects or extremely long episodes — it can be turned around rather quickly. The biggest roadblocks it faces are the same ones that every show does — getting the scripts together and after that, kicking off production.

Do we think that we’re going to be waiting for a little while to see Emily back? Sure, mostly because no specific filming dates are set yet for Emily in Paris season 6. We tend to think that the end of season 5 suggested that we could be heading to Greece at some point, and it makes sense to feature the country in the warmer weather. We would not be shocked at all if at least a part of the season was set around there, with the remainder of it of course in France. That has to be the home base for the series moving forward, right?

Now if we are looking to figure out an exact premiere date here, we would look either towards late 2026 or early 2027, with the latter feeling about 20% more likely at this point. It remains to be seen if season 6 is going to be the final one, mostly because with the series’ success versus the budget, it could easily be around for some time still.

